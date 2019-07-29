Denise Richards is super excited to be joining the Beverly Hills 90210 reboot cast!

The actress took to Instagram on Sunday to repost a group photo featuring herself, Tori Spelling, Gabrielle Carteris, Ian Ziering, Brian Austin Green and Jennie Garth hanging out as they celebrated producer Ruthanne Secunda's birthday.

Richards shared her appreciation for Spelling, who she credited with finding her a place on the cast for the first season of the show's upcoming revival series.

"Thank you for including me T .... and having me part of @bh90210 journey," Richards wrote. "Talk about everything comes back full circle. One of my very first jobs was #beverlyhills90210. love all of you guys."

As Spelling explained in her original post, the group celebrated a fun night out at the Lift Bar and Grill in Coal Harbor in Vancouver, where the first season is being filmed.

"Can’t believe we are shooting the season finale now and will be done filming on Friday. It’s been an incredible experience this first go around with friends from the past," Spelling wrote. "As @ianziering pointed out it’s been like summer camp! An experience I’ll never forget and treasure forever. Can’t wait till we film Season 2!"

She also shared her appreciation for Richards -- who appeared in several of the beaming snapshots Spelling shared in the slideshow -- writing, "Welcome to our @bh90210 family my friend @deniserichards."

Since the cast flew out to Vancouver, it turns out that the stars of the revival series have been making the most of their time North of the border.

A source told ET earlier this month that Doherty, Carteris and Green are residing in a luxury building in Vancouver’s waterfront Yaletown neighborhood, and that while the cast typically spends all day together on set, they still make a point to hang out off set, too.

"Shannen and Tori have been trying out some of the best restaurants in the city," the source said, adding that, after taping wraps, the reunited co-stars enjoy spending their evenings together taking in the local culture.

Back in May, a source told ET that the cast seemed "so incredibly excited to be working together again," especially after the death of Luke Perry, an original actor on the show.

"There are really positive vibes and a certain appreciation by the whole cast to be reunited after Luke's passing," the source said. "They all want to ensure Luke's memory lives on through the show. They are totally dedicated at this point to making the show its best."

Beverly Hills, 90210 premieres on Fox Aug. 7 at 9 p.m. EST.

