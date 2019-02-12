Denise Richards recently opened up about the challenges facing her 7-year-old daughter, Eloise, due to a chromosomal disorder, and the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star says she's gotten a lot of love in response.

The 47-year-old reality star spoke with ET's Brice Sander at the red carpet premiere of RHOBH season 9 and Bravo's new reality series, Mexican Dynasties, at Gracias Madre restaurant in West Hollywood on Tuesday, and she opened up on why she decided to talk about her daughter's special needs now.

"It came up on the show, and people watching… would see different things about her," Richards explained. "So obviously, I had to talk about it."

Richards recently sat down with People, and got candid about how her daughter's disorder stunted her development, both physically and mentally, making it harder for her to talk and communicate.

Following the interview, Richards said she was met with an outpouring of support and appreciation from people and families facing similar challenges.

"I was so touched at how supportive and really wonderful everyone has been, sharing their stories and bringing it out in the open" Richards shared. "It was really pretty incredible."

Richards -- who is also the mother of daughters Sam, 14, and Lola, 13, with ex-husband Charlie Sheen -- adopted Eloise domestically in June 2011.

Richards' relationship with her young daughter is just one part of her life that viewers will see when they tune in to the upcoming season of RHOBH, and Richards told ET that she "had a lot of fun" being a part of the the show.

As for why she chose to join the cast of the hit reality series, Richards explained, "I just think the timing was right."

"If I'm gonna do a show like this I would want to be my true authentic self," she added, "And I'm in a great place to do that."

Season 9 of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo. Meanwhile, the network's new reality series, Mexican Dynasties, premieres Feb. 26 at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

RELATED CONTENT:

Denise Richards Shares Sweet Photo of Her 3 Daughters on Her Wedding Day

Denise Richards Addresses Her Rumored Drama With 'RHOBH' Co-Star Dorit Kemsley (Exclusive)

Charlie Sheen Wishes Ex Denise Richards 'Happiness' On Her Wedding to Aaron Phypers (Exclusive)

Related Gallery