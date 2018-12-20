Did Beverly Hills just become Beverly Hell?

The Bravo gods have blessed us with an early Christmas present in the form of the The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ season nine trailer -- and it does not disappoint. In fact, Bravo dubs it the "season of lies.”

For months, fans have waited with bated breath for the “real story” about what went down between Housewives OG Lisa Vanderpump and, seemingly, the rest of the cast, as gossip report after gossip report surfaced saying Lisa refused to film with her co-stars. Well, here it is -- and Bravo promises it’s “even more crazy, epic, unbelievable and shocking” than what’s out there.

Vanderpump is joined by returning stars Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Erika Girardi, Dorit Kemsley, Teddi Mellencamp and newcomer Denise Richards. The nuptials of both Denise and, “friend” of the cast, Camille Grammer, will be featured on the new season… but judging by the trailer, that’s about it on the “happy news” front. Buckle up for drama -- and the return of Brandi Glanville!

Check out the full trailer here:

Yes, Brandi is back -- albeit briefly -- for one moment with Denise, which is hopefully just a tease of much more to come. Kim Richards also returns, and goes head-to-head against Denise!

“Keep your friends close, your enemies closer,” Denise tells her new gaggle of gal pals, which seems to be the theme of the season as we get a glimpse at a whole new Vanderpump, who will seemingly face off against Dorit, Kyle, Rinna and Erika.

“She doesn’t want to sit and pretend to be nice to someone who has f**ked her over,” Erika remarks in the tease, seemingly about Dorit and Vanderpump.

Bravo

“I love you,” Vanderpump tells Dorit at one point, to which Dorit scoffs, “How can you say you love me?”

“Well, I actually don’t,” Vanderpump fires back.

Things get so heated, even Vanderpump’s husband, Ken Todd, gets involved! He’s filmed screaming at Richards in one tense scene.

“I’m not going to say what a f**king b***h she was,” Vanderpump tells her husband at the end of the trailer, though we don’t know which co-star she’s speaking of. “Oh, just said it.”

Yeah, it goes there. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ new season premieres Tuesday, Feb. 12, at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo. For Vanderpump and Kyle's take on all the drama, check out the videos above and below.

