Brandi Glanville could be one step closer to holding a diamond again, full time!

“You have to watch, I think,” the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum teased ET’s Lauren Zima on Tuesday night, playing coy about a return to the series that made her famous. “I think it starts airing in February.”

“I would like to say for sure or not for sure,” she continued. “But it’s easier for me to just not get in trouble and say nothing!”

The TV personality left the series after season five, popping up in season six for occasional appearances. Since her exit, fans have been clamoring for her full-time return, and Glanville admits she and Housewives head honcho Andy Cohen “talk often” about it.

“I miss the trips and the camaraderie,” Glanville confessed. “You really don't, as a grown woman, get the chance to go out with six of your girlfriends, go travel the world, and get f’d up and have a good time. You really are lucky to see -- I'm lucky to see my friends every other week for a quick lunch or dinner, ‘cause I'm so busy, so you're basically getting paid to have a party!”

Earlier this year, Cohen told ET that all it would take would be for Glanville to have a genuine connection back with the group, and the 46-year-old hinted she has one once again, name-dropping RHOBH newbie Denise Richards during our chat. Her name came up while addressing Lisa Vanderpump’s much-reported, but heavily mysterious, feud with the rest of the cast, which will be a big part of the upcoming ninth season.

“I know what went down because I'm friends with Denise, so I kind of have an idea of what it is,” she shared. “You know, I think that some of the girls are like 10 years younger, they're doing their own thing -- they're jumping off cliffs, going to the Bahamas. I don't picture Lisa ever doing that, you know?”

“But, at the same time, I think she's such a huge part of the show,” she continued. “I can't really imagine it without her, she… I don't know. I don't think she'll ever quit. Everyone's like, ‘Oh, she's gonna quit!’ I really don't think so.”

ET spoke with Glanville at WE tv’s Real Love: Relationship Reality TV’s Past Present and Future event, celebrating the return of the network’s series Love After Lockup, airing Fridays at 9 p.m. ET. Glanville was part of a panel on love and reality TV that included Tori Spelling, Jon Gosselin and Caitlyn Jenner.

“I'm an open book,” Glanville noted. “I think that it can be difficult, [relationships in the spotlight,] depending on what relationship, too. If it's a family relationship, it's hard; if it's a romantic relationship, it can also be very difficult. You kind of almost have to pick one or the other.”

“I date,” she added. “There's people that I date. I'm happily dating different people, but that's it. Yeah.”

RELATED CONTENT:

Kyle Richards Addresses Lisa Vanderpump Skipping Out on Filming ‘RHOBH’ (Exclusive)

Lisa Vanderpump Sets the Record Straight on 'RHOBH' Drama (Exclusive)

Lisa Vanderpump Filmed Upcoming 'RHOBH' Season Alone But Has Not Left the Series (Exclusive)