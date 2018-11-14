Lisa Vanderpump isn't going anywhere!

Fans of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills can now rest easy as ET has learned that the reality star will indeed appear in the majority of episodes for the Bravo hit's upcoming ninth season, despite reports on Wednesday suggesting that she was leaving the series for good.

Although Vanderpump has not been filming at every event the rest of her co-stars have been at recently, fans can expect to see her throughout the season when the show returns to the network in early 2019.

A source tells ET that Vanderpump has filmed the majority of the season alone, due to other engagements. "Lisa is still a member of RHOBH and filmed the whole season. Lisa isn't on the cast trip to France because she has her Vanderpump Dogs Gala [on Thursday], is filming for Vanderpump Rules and is helping with the displaced animals from the L.A. fires," the source said. "She's also making sure Vanderpump Dogs can help wherever they are needed."

"Filming for RHOBH wasn't easy for Lisa as a lot has changed in the friend group," the source added. "But viewers will all see how that plays out in the season."

Vanderpump seemingly addressed the rumors herself on Wednesday, taking to Twitter and writing, "Let’s just focus on the important things right now."

Let’s just focus on the important things right now — Lisa Vanderpump (@LisaVanderpump) November 14, 2018

Rumors first began swirling in October that Vanderpump had essentially gone MIA on her co-stars. At the time, an additional source confirmed to ET that Vanderpump was still filming the show, just not with her co-stars.

"Not all of her scenes are with the other women," one source said. "She films multiple days a week. Much of her filming has been focused around her charity and philanthropic work within the LGBT community and her activism for dog rescue."

ET also exclusively caught up with Kyle Richards earlier this month, who addressed all the drama surrounding Vanderpump's involvement with the show as of late.

"I mean, well... that's a question you have to ask her!" Richards exclaimed. "All l I know is, I love Lisa. We've been friends for many years. We started the show together. We're the two last originals left from the cast, and I love her."

"If she needs to take her time to, you know, step away for whatever reason, you know, all I know is, we've all reached out to her," Richards continued. "We've all included her. We've all wanted her to be there and included. The ball's in her court, I guess, you know? It's up to her."

Hear more in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Everything to Know About Lisa Vanderpump's New Restaurant TomTom (Exclusive)

Kyle Richards Addresses Lisa Vanderpump Skipping Out on Filming ‘RHOBH’ (Exclusive)

Lisa Vanderpump Continues to Film 'RHOBH,' Just Not With Her Co-Stars (Exclusive)

Related Gallery