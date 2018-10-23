Lisa Vanderpump has been filming the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills -- just without her co-stars.

The reality star's involvement in the upcoming season of RHOBH has made headlines recently, as fans speculated over Vanderpump's absence at Camille Grammer's recent Hawaii wedding. Things intensified on Monday, when Lisa Rinna claimed on Instagram that Vanderpump had not "shown up for work" in six weeks. "Why hasn't Lvp filmed with us for over 6 weeks? I have no beef with her," she wrote. "Who does that? Who doesn't show up for work?"

However, multiple sources tell ET that Vanderpump has been filming. "Not all of her scenes are with the other women," one source explains.

"She films multiple days a week," the source says. "Much of her filming has been focused around her charity and philanthropic work within the LGBT community and her activism for dog rescue."

The source continues, adding that Vanderpump's focus on philanthropy has been especially strong since the death of her brother, Mark, in May. "Anytime you lose a family member you reflect on the important things in life. Her brother's passing drove her to be even more passionate about her philanthropic endeavors and appreciate every day with her family," the source shares.

ET has reached out to Bravo, but the network had no official comment at this time.

