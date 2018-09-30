Denise Richards is clearing the air about a rumored fight between her and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-star Dorit Kemsley.

Speculation about drama between the reality stars began after Richards tied the knot earlier this month at a surprise wedding in Malibu only two days after news of the couple's engagement first broke.

ET's Jesse Goddard caught up with Richards at the American Humane Hero Dog Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on Saturday, where the actress set the record straight about a photo that surfaced that appeared to show her and Kemsley fighting at her wedding.

"Someone had said, 'We heard you were fighting,' and I was like, 'No!'" Richards recalled. "Then someone showed me the picture."

In the photo, shared by many on social media, Richard is in her elegant wedding dress while holding her heels in her hands as she has what appears to be a serious exchange with Kemsley.

"In that moment, [Kemsley] was like 'You’re married!' and I’m like 'I know!'" the actress recalled, explaining the context of the photo. "And then someone said we were fighting. But I love her, she’s amazing."

Richards tied the knot with Aaron Phypers on Sept. 8. in an intimate ceremony in Malibu, California, while the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cameras rolled.

Among the attendees were her new RHOBH co-stars Lisa Vanderpump and husband Ken Todd, as well as Camille Grammer and fiance David Meyer. Rebecca Romijn and Jerry O'Connell were also at the wedding.

ET caught up with Richards a few days after her wedding, where she opened up about her friendship with her co-stars.

"I love all of them," Richards shared. "No catfights with me, so far. They're really strong women and very supportive of one another. And I really, really admire that in them."

Check out the video below to hear more from Richards about her wedding, and her time on the Bravo reality series.

The American Humane Dog Awards air October 24th on Hallmark.

