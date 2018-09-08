Denise Richards Marries Aaron Phypers Days After Engagement

That was fast!

Denise Richards married Aaron Phypers on Saturday, ET confirms. The pair's nuptials come just days after news broke of their engagement.

The couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Malibu, California, multiple sources tell ET. The wedding was filmed for Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, weeks after it was announced that Richards had joined the reality show's cast.

The bride looked ravishing in a high-low white wedding dress that featured a lace strapless romper with a tulle skirt. Her blonde locks were curled and parted to the side. Meanwhile, the groom wore beige pants with a loose white button-up shirt and dark boots.

Among the attendees were her new RHOBH co-stars Lisa Vanderpump and husband Ken Todd, as well as Camille Grammer and fiance David Meyer. Rebecca Romijn and Jerry O'Connell were also at the wedding.

Bravo also posted a video of the newlyweds, who shared a sweet kiss after confirming that they said "I do."

This is the second marriage for Richards, who was married to Charlie Sheen from 2002 to 2006. The former couple shares two daughters, Sam, 14, and Lola, 13. The actress also has a 7-year-old daughter named Eloise, whom she adopted in 2011.

Phypers, meanwhile, finalized his divorce from Nicollette Sheridan last month. The pair had been separated for two years after six months of marriage. He and Richards started dating less than a year ago.

A source recently told People that Richards and Phypers planned on heading down the aisle quickly. "He moved on from his past relationship a long time ago, and marrying Denise is a welcome new chapter for both of them in different but equally significant ways," the source said. "The two of them are very happy and have settled into life with one another, so now they’re pretty focused on getting this very intimate ceremony off the ground. They’re just ready to start their married life together.”

“Denise and Aaron just want a small group of people to be at the wedding, really just their inner circle,” the source revealed. “They’ve both done this before and this time just want to exchange vows in front of the people who are most important.”

Richards' daughters couldn't appear to love Phypers more -- but they're not exactly on board with their moms' sexy Instagram pics of him. See what the actress told ET about the sultry snaps in the video below.

Reporting by Brendon Geoffrion.

