Nicollette Sheridan Finalizes Divorce From Aaron Phypers

Nicollette Sheridan is a single woman once again.

The former Desperate Housewives star's divorce from husband Aaron Phypers was finalized on Aug. 17, according to court documents obtained by ET.

Neither Sheridan nor Phypers will have to pay spousal support, and both will cover their own attorney's fees. Both Sheridan and Phypers will keep personal items such as clothing and jewelry, as well as any other property in their name. Sheridan will keep her home, as well as her horse named Leo.

Phypers has also been ordered to turn over to Sheridan "any and all masters, copies, images and/or other electronic media containing any recordings, audio or visual" of the actress, taken by him, and delete any copies he may have. Additionally, the former couple is ordered not to release or provide tape or audio recordings regarding each other to the media.

Sheridan filed for divorce from Phypers in July 2016, just six months after they secretly tied the knot. Phypers is currently dating Denise Richards.

Reporting by Kelly Agnes.

