Denise Richards is fitting right in onThe Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

ET's Nancy O'Dell exclusively spoke with the actress at the Los Angeles premiere of her new movie, The Toybox, on Friday, where she was supported by fellow RHOBH stars Dorit Kemsley, Camille Grammer, Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave and Erika Jayne on the red carpet.

"I love all of them," Richards gushed of her castmates. "I do!"

"No catfights with me, so far," she teased. "They're really strong women and very supportive of one another. And I really, really admire that in them and I love that they're here. It means a lot."

Richards confirmed she would be joining RHOBHlast month, and previously told ET that she was a huge fan of the show. "I never saw myself [as] fancy enough to be one of the housewives but I thought, Why not?" she said at the time. "I've been through so much in my life and I've been very private about a lot of it and I thought, I'm in a really good place and that would be fun to be a part of the show.”

"I definitely formed a lot of good friendships with these women, and of course I've known Lisa Rinna forever, before the show and now, of course, we're even closer," she told ET on Friday. "A lot of these women, I'll continue friendships with them. They're amazing."

While Richards appears to have assimilated into the cast smoothly, there's still one aspect of the show she hasn't gotten used to. "It was a little daunting when we go into restaurants and stuff, because I'm used to scripted, where there's extras, and when we go in, there are no extras, and we kind of make a spectacle of us walking in. And then when something happens, it becomes.. it's crazy," she confessed. "So it is very different, but I love it. I'm having such a good time. I really enjoy them. Yeah, it's fun!"

The mother of three also had fun filming her new movie, The Toybox -- even if she's a little scared to actually watch the horror flick. "It is scary! There's parts of it that are a little disturbing," she admitted. "Movies like this definitely do scare me."

"My middle daughter does not want to see it, she doesn't want to be scared. And the youngest is too young to see it," Richards revealed of 13-year-old Lola and 7-year-old Eloise. "My oldest daughter, [14-year-old Sam], is definitely into the horror genre, so she was very excited that I was doing it."

During the interview, Richards also opened up about her surprise wedding to Aaron Phypers, whom she married on Sept. 8, just 48 hours after giving friends, family and her wedding planner notice.

The Toybox is in theaters and on VOD on Sept. 18.

