Charlie Sheen has no bad blood when it comes to his ex-wife Denise Richards.

Richards married boyfriend Aaron Phypers on Saturday in Malibu, California, just days after she announced their engagement. Sheen's rep Jeff Ballard tells ET that contrary to a report, Sheen did not attend the the ceremony.

However, the rep says the 53-year-old actor "wishes them both nothing but happiness!"

Sheen and Richards were married for four years before their divorce became final in 2006. They share two daughters, 14 year-old Sam and 13-year-old Lola. Last January, Richards shared a family photo of the four together sitting down to a meal together, writing, "We're still a family."

ET spoke to Sheen at Project Angel Food’s Angel Awards last month, where he talked about his ex-wife joining Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.Sources told ET that 47-year-old Richards' wedding on Saturday was filmed for the reality show.

“I don’t really watch that show,” Sheen admitted, before adding, “No, but I know it’s a really popular and good for her. I’m sure it’s going to be a ball, you know?”

