Charlie Sheen Shares Rare Photo of Twin Sons Max and Bob

Charlie Sheen is one proud papa!



The 52-year-old actor recently posted a new photo that is sure to have diehard fans melting. In his latest Instagram post, his twin nine-year-old sons with ex Brooke Mueller, Max and Bob Sheen, strike casual poses before a push green landscape. It’s easy to see where they got their good looks!



“Please follow this young man, or his twin bro will be really upset!” the veteran actor captioned the image. This sweet bid for his son to get more followers arrives soon after Sheen spoke with ET about another ex, Denise Richards joining the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.



“I don’t really watch that show,” he admitted at Project Angel Food’s Angel Awards in LA in August, before adding, “No, but I know it’s a really popular and good for her. I’m sure it’s going to be a ball, you know?”



While at the charity event, Sheen also revealed that he’s planning his return to TV. “I’ve been reading a lot of stuff and meeting with a lot of people,” he explained. “So, it’s only a matter of time.”

Soon after, Sheen revealed that it’s possible he’ll also be dropping by on RHOBH!



“It’s not been confirmed,” he told The Blast at the end of August when asked about the possibility of appearing on the reality show. But, he followed that up by admitting, “If they’re rolling and I pull up to drop off one of the girls, then I’ll be on it.”



Could this be the return to TV that he was hinting about? Regardless, there’s no denying that the notorious wild man appearing RHOBH has some serious potential.



Get more on Sheen in the clip below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Charlie Sheen On Ex-Wife Denise Richards Joining 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' (Exclusive)

Corey Haim's Mom Denies Allegation That Her Son Was Sexually Abused by Charlie Sheen (Exclusive)

Kendall Jenner Buys $8.55 Million Home Once Owned by Charlie Sheen: See the Luxurious Pics

Related Gallery