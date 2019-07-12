The cast of Beverly Hills, 90210 is as close as ever!

The actors -- who include Shannen Doherty, Gabrielle Carteris, Brian Austin Green, Tori Spelling, Jason Priestley and Ian Ziering -- are halfway through filming the reboot for 90210 in Vancouver, where the have a fully rebuilt Peach Pit that looks just like the original.

A source tells ET that Doherty, Carteris and Green are residing in a luxury building in Vancouver’s waterfront Yaletown neighborhood. The building specializes in short-term rentals and is a popular place for actors living in Vancouver short-term for a project. The condo boasts an outdoor rooftop pool and hot tub and fully equipped gym.

According to the source, even though the cast typically spends all day together on set, they still make a point to hang out off set, too.

"Shannen and Tori have been trying out some of the best restaurants in the city," the source says, noting that the pair was at Blossom, a popular new dim sum restaurant in the West End, last week.

“Shannen looks great," the source adds. "She looks happy and healthy."

In addition to Doherty and Spelling, Green and Ziering have also been hanging out a lot after the taping wraps, the source says.

"He’s made himself right at home here!" the source says of Green. "He gets around on his skateboard, you have to do a double-take when he goes by!"

Meanwhile, Carteris and Priestley have been doing some solo activities, with the former focusing on staying in shape and the later taking frequent flights between his native Vancouver and his current home of Toronto, the source says.

"Gabrielle is dedicated to her fitness regime!" the source says. "She’s been hitting the gym regularly."

Back in May, a source told ET that the cast seemed "so incredibly excited to be working together again," especially after the death of Luke Perry, an original actor on the show.

"There are really positive vibes and a certain appreciation by the whole cast to be reunited after Luke's passing," the source said. "They all want to ensure Luke's memory lives on through the show. They are totally dedicated at this point to making the show its best."

Beverly Hills, 90210 premieres on Fox Aug. 7 at 9 p.m. EST.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

La La Anthony Teases 'Beverly Hills, 90210' Revival: 'It's Going to Be Good!' (Exclusive)

'Beverly Hills, 90210' Cast Returns to the Peach Pit in New Teaser for Reunion Series!

La La Anthony on Joining 'Beverly Hills, 90210' Revival: 'I'm Glad They Are Bringing Some Color' (Exclusive)

Related Gallery