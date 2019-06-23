La La Anthony is teasing an exciting return to the 90210!

ET's Kevin Frazier spoke with the 35-year-old actress on the red carpet of the 2019 BET Awards on Sunday, and she couldn't contain her joy at being cast in the reboot of Beverly Hills, 90210.

"It's been amazing. We're in Vancouver shooting now, so I just shot here for this and I gotta go back to Vancouver," she explained. "But it's been such an amazing show. And to be the only non-original cast member -- me and Vanessa Lachey -- it's just amazing. It's going to be good."

ET also spoke with Anthony earlier this month, where she gushed about being "super excited" for the "really fun" task of playing Brian Austin Green's wife on the series.

"I had a chemistry read with Brian and he was amazing and we hit it off," she recalled of landing the gig. "I think we're going to make some great television."

"I'm glad they're bringing some color to the show," she added. "I'm really excited about that."

In addition to the highly anticipated 90210 revival, Anthony is also busy with the final season of her Starz series, Power, where she plays LaKeisha Grant. While she wouldn't spill secrets about who makes it through the upcoming season -- "I'd be fired," she quipped with a laugh -- Anthony did promise exciting things to come.

"It's the final season. It's gonna be a roller coaster ride," she said at the BET Awards. "The craziest stuff imaginable is gonna happen. So you gotta tune in Aug. 25 on Starz. It's gonna be crazy."

While spinoffs of the series are in the works, Anthony wouldn't confirm if her character will be featured in one such show.

"You never know if LaKeisha made it out or not," she reasoned. "You gotta stay tuned to find out."

As for her character's relationship with Tommy (Joseph Sikora), Anthony teased that there's much more to come where that's concerned.

"It's there and it's as dysfunctional as ever, so be on the lookout for that," she said.

Power's sixth and final season premieres Aug. 25 on Starz.

