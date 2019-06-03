La La Anthony is coming to the hotly anticipated Beverly Hills, 90210 revival, and she's really looking forward to joining the cast.

The actress spoke with ET at the 2019 CFDA Fashion Awards at the Brooklyn Museum in New York City on Monday, where she gleefully addressed her role on the upcoming series.

"I'm super excited for it," Anthony gushed. "[It] is going to be really fun. I'm looking forward to it."

Anthony will play Shay, the wife of Brian Austin Green's character, and is the first non-original castmember to sign onto the series.

She proudly announced the news to Instagram last week, writing, "90210 IS BACK!! I’m honored to be joining the cast of 90210‼️ It’s gonna be crazy!"

"We've been shooting heavy in Vancouver," she told ET on Monday. "So I flew back for CFDAs and I have to head right back to Vancouver to finish filming."

The 39-year-old actress -- who admitted that she was a big fan of the original series -- also said she's going to be a good addition to the six-episode Fox drama.

"I'm glad they're bringing some color to the show," Anthony shared. "I'm really excited about that."

Reflecting on how the opportunity came about, Anthony said she first auditioned, and when that went well, she read against Green.

"I had a chemistry read with Brian and he was amazing and we hit it off," she recalled. "I think we're going to make some great television."

For more on the upcoming series, and some of the behind-the-scenes drama surrounding the reimagined revival, check out the video below.

