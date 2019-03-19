The Beverly Hills, 90210 cast found a way to honor the late Luke Perry.

During a new episode of Brian Austin Green's podcast ... with Brian Austin Green, the 45-year-old actor -- who played David Silver on the iconic '90s teen show -- said that the cast recently reunited at a private gathering to celebrate Perry's life. Perry died on March 4 after suffering a massive stroke.

Green says the cast reunited at the home of Gabrielle Carteris, who played Andrea Zuckerman on 90210.

"[I saw] people I hadn’t seen in at least 18 years, at least," he said. “It was very mixed emotions because you were happy to see everybody and you felt like, 'God, it's been so long' ... but what a horrible reason to have to see everybody again."

"It was definitely interesting, it had its fun, funny, like, laugh times and then it had its moments of .... I don't fully know what to say," he continued. "I totally don't believe it. I don't fully believe Luke is gone. Luke has been in my life a long time and we had a really special relationship and I'm learning now that Luke really had a special relationship with everyone. ... He was a great human being."

He also praised Perry's character, which plenty of fans and fellow celebrities have talked about since his death. Green shared a sweet story of Luke flying out to see a fan who had previously come to visit him through the Make a Wish Foundation when he heard she wasn't doing well and might only have a couple days to live, and not telling anyone.

"Luke was a special guy ... I'm still mourning over it," Green said. "Luke was a really f**king cool guy. Luke was one of those people that nobody had a bad story about. He was just a great guy. And he was Luke no matter where you saw him, no matter when you saw him, no matter what he was going through. He was a rock. I’m extremely lucky to have had him in my life. He really is a great guy and he’ll be missed.”

The actor noted that he had talked to Perry recently about the much talked-about Beverly Hills, 90210 reboot, and that the actor was interested even though his role on Riverdale prohibited him from participating in the project full time.

"I called him when we were talking about the reboot because he knew early on that he was doing Riverdale and so he couldn't do the reboot, which was a shame but we thought, if the reboot’s doing really well he can always come back and he can do a couple episodes, we’ll figure it out," Green said. "Same thing with Shannen [Doherty]. It's a shame now that that's not a possibility. That's so low on the totem pole but it’s a shame for fans that they don’t get that send-off of Dylan McKay like they want."

Earlier this month, Jason Priestley -- who played fellow heartthrob Brandon Walsh on 90210 -- also paid tribute to Perry with an emotional message. Watch the video below for more:

