The creator of Riverdale is opening up about Luke Perry’s death.

It’s been two weeks since the heartbreaking news that Perry, who portrayed Archie's father, Fred Andrews, on the popular CW show, died at the age of 52 after suffering a massive stroke.

ET sat down with executive producer Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa exclusively on Sunday and the Riverdale showrunner says the series plans to address Perry’s death through his on-screen character, but no official narrative decisions about how this will happen have been made.

"You know, honestly, we are I think all still in shock and are all still processing and grieving," Aguirre-Sacasa told ET at the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina ATAS Official Event in Los Angeles.

"We know that we have to address it in some way, but we’re giving ourselves a little bit of time and space before we figure out the best way to honor him."

Shortly after Perry’s death, Aguirre-Sacasa took to Twitter to announce that all remaining episodes of the CW drama will be dedicated to the late actor and that same week, Riverdale shared an on-screen in memoriam message.

Going through pictures on my way to set. From the early days. With Luke in the middle. Our heart, always. Tonight’s episode of #Riverdale finds Fred doing what he does best--helping Archie. It is dedicated to Luke, as all episodes will be for the rest of our run. 💔❤️🏆 pic.twitter.com/Nx8iCFBoMe — RobertoAguirreSacasa (@WriterRAS) March 6, 2019

Now the showrunner confirms that Perry’s "wise and vivacious" spirit will continue to live on through the show.

"Luke was, is, and will always be a big part of Riverdale," he said. "We’re kind of a family and when a loss like this happens, you carry it always. It changes and it hopefully becomes a little less painful as time goes by, but you’re changed."

"When I was with the crew, I said, 'It will never be the same,' and that’s true because Luke was such a part of the show." Aguirre-Sacasa continued, “There are still a few more episodes that have Luke in them, so we’re glad to share those.”

"His spirit -- which was so generous and wise and vivacious -- we hope will infuse every episode, so in my mind, every episode for the rest of time on Riverdale will have a bit of Luke in it," he said.

For a look at Perry's best Riverdale moments, watch the video below:

RELATED COVERAGE:

Luke Perry Laid to Rest in Tennessee, Death Certificate Reveals

Cole Sprouse Opens Up About How 'Riverdale' Will Handle Luke Perry's Death

Luke Perry's Fiancee Speaks Out on His Tragic Death for the First Time

Related Gallery