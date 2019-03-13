Luke Perry Laid to Rest in Tennessee, Death Certificate Reveals

Luke Perry was buried in Dickson, Tennessee, on Monday.

A copy of the death certificate obtained by ET states that Perry's fiancée, Wendy Bauer, is listed as his next of kin and adds that his body was transported to the Tennessee town, where the Beverly Hills, 90210 star owned a farm and was a part-time resident. The document also states Perry's cause of death as an "ischemic cerebrovascular accident," also known as a stroke.

The 52-year-old actor was hospitalized on Feb. 27 following a massive stroke at his home in Sherman Oaks, California. He died at Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center in Burbank five days later on March 4.

"Actor Luke Perry, 52, passed away today after suffering a massive stroke," read a statement from his rep. "He was surrounded by his children Jack and Sophie, fiancée Wendy Madison Bauer, ex-wife Minnie Sharp, mother Ann Bennett, step-father Steve Bennett, brother Tom Perry, sister Amy Coder, and other close family and friends. The family appreciates the outpouring of support and prayers that have been extended to Luke from around the world, and respectfully request privacy in this time of great mourning."

In a statement to ET over the weekend, Bauer described her time with Perry, who also starred on the CW's Riverdale, as "the happiest years" of her life.

“I want to express my gratitude to everyone for the outpouring of love and support,” she said. “The countless, heartwarming stories of Luke’s generosity and kindness have been a great source of solace during this difficult time. The past 11½ years with Luke were the happiest years of my life, and I am grateful to have had that time with him."

Bauer also stated that Perry touched the lives of many, especially his family and friends.

"I also want to thank his children, family, and friends for their love and support," she added. "We have found comfort in one another and in the knowledge that our lives were touched by an extraordinary man. He will be dearly missed."

