Luke Perry's ex-wife, Minnie Sharp, is helping their family through the grieving process.

The late actor's daughter, Sophie, took to Instagram on Friday to share a touching post praising her mom for being the "rock" holding everyone together after Perry's death. The Beverly Hills, 90210 star died on Monday after suffering a massive stroke.

"You all know my dad is a super star, but I just want to share for a moment that I got really f**king lucky in the parental department because this is my mom. Minnie. Who also happens to be my best friend," Sophie wrote alongside a slideshow, including throwback photos of Minnie with Perry. "Wow, how cliche, I know. And she is the rock for everybody grieving in this family right now."

"She’s the toughest and sweetest and most amazing woman I or anyone else has ever met. How did I get so lucky to have two icons for parents? I love you mom and I could not get through this absolute sh*t situation without you. None of us could," she continued. "Oh. And I was just informed it was national women’s day, how fitting for a post on my kick ass mama. #happynationalwomensday."

Perry, who was engaged to Wendy Madison Bauer at the time of his death, was married to Sharp from 1993 to 2003. They shared two children, 21-year-old Jack, who is a wrestler under the name "Jungle Boy" Nate Coy, and 18-year-old Sophie.

Sophie had been in Africa when her father suffered a massive stroke last week. She posted a photo of the two together on Tuesday, and thanked everyone for the "overwhelming amount of love" she had received since Perry's death.

"A lot has happened in this past week for me. Everything is happening so fast. I made it back from Malawi just in time to be here with my family, and in the past 24 hours I have received an overwhelming amount of love and support," Sophie began. "I cannot individually respond to the hundreds of beautiful and heartfelt messages, but I see them, and appreciate you all for sending positivity to my family and I."

"I’m not really sure what to say or do in this situation, it’s something you aren’t ever given a lesson on how to handle, especially when it’s all happening in the public eye," she continued. "So bare [sic] with me and know that I am grateful for all the love. Just, being grateful quietly."

Perry's Riverdale co-star, Cole Sprouse, opened up about his death while speaking with ET on Thursday night. Watch below.

