Patricia and Rosanna Arquette are opening up about the late Luke Perry and his close friendship with their late sister, Alexis Arquette.

Visionary Women, an organization that raises funds to provide opportunities for empowering women, honored Patricia and Rosanna as sisterhood visionaries at their Second Annual International Women's Day Award Celebration in Thursday, and ET's Nischelle Turner spoke with them about Perry's passing.

"He was a beautiful, beautiful, incredible person." Patricia said, reflecting on the actor's life and legacy.

One of the memories they hold closest about the actor was his relationship with their sister, Alexis -- an avid transgender activist and actress who died in September 2016 due to complications related to HIV/AIDS at the age of 47.

The death hit Perry hard, as they'd been friends since childhood, years before he broke out big with his role in Beverly Hills, 90210.

"They were so close. I mean Luke was always there for Alexis all of the time. He loved Alexis to death," Patricia shared. "Early one when Luke started having success with Beverly Hills, 90210, there were stories like, 'Luke Perry is gay. He’s having a relationship with Alexis Arquette.' And Luke never said it wasn't true."

"When he was asked about it later, he said, 'Well to deny that would be saying there is something wrong with it. And there is nothing wrong with that,'" Patricia continued. "So Luke was way ahead of his time."

Back in April 2017, ET's Denny Directo spoke with the Riverdale actor at the 28th Annual GLAAD Awards, and he got emotional remembering his late friend.

"Look when you love somebody, you love them. Bottom line," Perry explained at the time. "And I loved Lex and Lex loved me, and I don't need to explain that to anybody. That's how love works."

The news of Perry's death rocked the world earlier this week. The actor died on Monday, several days after being hospitalized following a massive stroke late last month. Perry was 52.

Following his untimely passing, many of Perry's past and present co-stars, friends and fans have posted heartfelt tributes and touching memorials in honor of the beloved actor's life and legacy.

