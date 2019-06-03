CFDA Fashion Awards 2019: Celebrity Looks You Can't Miss

Stars are bringing their fashion A game to the 2019 CFDA Fashion Awards!

The event, put on by the Council of Fashion Designers of America, takes place at the Brooklyn Museum on Monday night to honor the achievements of the best fashion and accessory designers along with special honorees, including Jennifer Lopez, who will receive the Fashion Icon Award.

See all the best-dressed celebs from the fashion-forward evening ahead.

Emily Ratajkowski embodied romance in a Hellessy ensemble of off-the-shoulder top and trousers with train, topped off with a red lip.

Jamie McCarthy/FilmMagic

Lily Aldridge was the epitome of elegance in a red caped Brandon Maxwell gown.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Winnie Harlow brought the drama in a violet mini accented by floor-trailing feathered sleeves, complete with rainbow-colored pumps and an edgy blunt bob with bangs.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Diane Kruger glowed in a bright red strapless silk dress with frilly bust, designed by Jason Wu.

ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

Kat Graham was beautiful in a black tulle gown as she sported bangs and pearl earrings.

ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

Bebe Rexha sparkled in a plunging black sequined halter mini dress from Angelys Balek.

ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

