Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez's daughters already have their hearts set on rocking some of her most famous looks.

The celebrated entertainer was honored at the 2019 CFDA Fashion Awards with the Style Icon Award at the Brooklyn Museum in New York City on Monday, and she spoke with ET on the red carpet ahead of the star-studded event.

When asked if she's been able to hold on to some of her most famous fashion pieces, Lopez said she's still got most of them, and sometimes her 11-year-old daughter, Emme, and her future-step-daughter, Elle -- the 11-year-old daughter of fiancé Alex Rodriguez -- call "dibs" on the looks.

"Ella told me, 'I want your white GRAMMY dress with the Orchid,' and Emme is like 'What about that [dress], mommy? Are we gonna keep that? Don't throw that out,'" Lopez shared with a laugh. "They tell me all the time."

As for her most iconic fashion statement ever? Lopez has a pretty definitive choice.

"I'd have to say the Green versace dress, I think that's the one that goes down in history for me," she said, referring to the famous, revealing gown she wore to the 42nd GRAMMY Awards in February 2000. "There's been a lot of great moments that I've had with different designers, in fashion and in videos and things, but that's probably number one."

Looking back over her long career and her vast array of incredible outfits, Lopez said she's managed to learn and grow in terms of her personal style, while still staying true to her authentic self.

"Being exposed to all these amazing couture designers over the years and all of their incredible creations really expanded my fashion sense," she shared. "So I like to think that it's evolved a lot, but also stayed the same."

