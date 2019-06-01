Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are officially the coolest parents.

The powerhouse couple took their daughters and their group of friends to the Ariana Grande concert at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami, Florida, on Friday night. The former baseball player shared the fun-filled outing, which included a party bus for the whole crew, on his Instagram Story.

Once at the concert, A-Rod posted video of Lopez dancing along to Grande's greatest hits, as well as his daughters -- Natasha, 13, and Ella, 11 -- singing along, and Lopez's 11-year-old daughter Emme having a blast.

"Natasha on fire here," Rodriguez wrote in one video, adding, "20,000 teenagers + Jen and I in building."

The night got even better when, after the show, they all got to go backstage and get hugs from Grande.

"Thank you @arianagrande for the most incredible show & for being so kind to all the kids!!!"

It's been a busy week for the Lopez and Rodriguez blended family. On Wednesday, the couple, as well as the singer's ex-husband, Marc Anthony, attended what appeared to be a children's concert where Lopez and Anthony's son Max performed.

The following day, the former New York Yankees player celebrated Natasha graduating from middle school alongside his fiancee and her twins, as well as his ex-wife and the mother of his children, Cynthia Scurtis, and their daughter Ella.

"How is my beautiful angel going to be a freshman in High School?!" the proud father captioned a group photo from Natasha's graduation day. "Congrats Tashi, we love you!"

ET recently caught up with Lopez during her tour rehearsals, where she confessed that amid her busy schedule, she's taking her time planning her upcoming wedding to Rodriguez.

"It's going good," she insisted of wedding plans. "I think we have a pretty busy year ahead of us, so you know, we are [taking it slow]."

"There's no rush. We really see this as something that's gonna be forever, and we're gonna just take our time and do it right. And do it not rushed," she added, revealing that she's been "looking at everything" from dresses to wedding venues since Rodriguez popped the question in March, but "only when I have time. Most of the time, I'm working."

Hear more of what she shared in the video below.

