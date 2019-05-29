Co-parenting at its finest!

On Wednesday, Alex Rodriguez took to Instagram to share a clip from a children's concert that he attended with his fiancee, Jennifer Lopez, and her ex-husband, Marc Anthony. The concert appears to be for Lopez and Anthony's 11-year-old son, Maximilian. The former couple, who was married from 2004 to 2014, also share 11-year-old Emme.

In Rodriguez's video, viewers can hear children singing Dolly Parton's "I Will Always Love You," which was made famous by Whitney Houston's 1992 rendition, as the camera pans between Lopez and Anthony singing along.

"Those who can, do. Those who can’t, sit between two people that can and stay quiet! #imnotasinger," Rodriguez, who popped the question to Lopez back in March, quipped in the caption.

Lopez took to her Instagram Story to document the special day, sharing a pic of Maximilian and sweetly praising his solo in the concert.

Instagram

Instagram

The concert follows ET's exclusive interview with Lopez ahead of her It's My Party Tour, which is set to kick off next month. In addition to rehearsing "nine, 10, 11 hours" a day for the tour, Lopez is busy planning her wedding to Rodriguez, though they're taking their time.

"There's no rush. We really see this as something that's gonna be forever, and we're gonna just take our time and do it right. And do it not rushed," Lopez told ET's Nancy O'Dell, adding that she's been "looking at everything" from dresses to wedding venues since Rodriguez popped the question, but "only when I have time. Most of the time, I'm working."

"I've just been on this journey -- my life has been about my work and my family, and to have all of that kind of converge on this big birthday of mine, I think was perfect," she added of her engagement, tour and upcoming 50th birthday. "And I just feel like it's gonna be a really, really special time."

Watch the video below for more of ET's interview with the superstar.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Jennifer Lopez Admits She's Taking Her Time Planning Wedding to Alex Rodriguez (Exclusive)

Jennifer Lopez on Whether Daughter Emme Will Get Into Show Business

Alex Rodriguez Crashes Jennifer Lopez's Tour Rehearsal and Jokes About Joining Her Dance Crew

Related Gallery