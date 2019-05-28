Jennifer Lopez has a lot on her plate!

ET's Nancy O'Dell was exclusively with the entertainer behind-the-scenes at her tour rehearsals, where she confessed that amid her busy schedule, she's taking her time planning her upcoming wedding to Alex Rodriguez.

"It's going good," she insisted of wedding plans. "I think we have a pretty busy year ahead of us, so you know, we are [taking it slow]."

"There's no rush. We really see this as something that's gonna be forever, and we're gonna just take our time and do it right. And do it not rushed," she added, revealing that she's been "looking at everything" from dresses to wedding venues since Rodriguez popped the question in March, but "only when I have time. Most of the time, I'm working."

Lopez has been rehearsing "nine, 10, 11 hours" a day for her upcomingIt's My Party Tour, which kicks off June 7 in Los Angeles. Rodriguez, as well as her kids -- 11-year-old twins Emme and Max -- will be popping in joining Lopez on the road for what she told ET will be a massive party. After all, the superstar has a big reason to celebrate... she's turning 50 on July 24.

"There might be a cake. There might be several cakes," J.Lo joked about what fans can expect from the concert.

"It's going to be a concert tour, but my aim is to make it feel like an intimate party as well," she shared. "We're all celebrating together. We're dancing, we're singing, we're having a good time. I want to create a different atmosphere than normal just watch me do my thing. I want it to be interactive."

Lopez called the It's My Party Tour a "perfect storm." "This year's a really big year for me," Lopez expressed. "I was like, 'We could all be together. We can have like, a special moment, and I can share that with my fans.'"

"I've just been on this journey -- my life has been about my work and my family, and to have all of that kind of converge on this big birthday of mine, I think was perfect," she added. "And I just feel like it's gonna be a really, really special time."

The North American leg of the It's My Party Tour runs from June 7 to July 27, afterwhich Lopez will perform several international concerts. Fans can buy tickets here. For more behind the scenes of Lopez's tour, visit youtube.com/jenniferlopez.

