Alex Rodriguez had all of his ladies under one roof on Thursday.

The former New York Yankees player celebrated his 14-year-old daughter, Natasha, graduating from middle school alongside his fiancee, Jennifer Lopez, her 11-year-old twins, Emme and Maximilian, as well as his ex-wife and the mother of his children, Cynthia Scurtis, and their other daughter, 11-year-old Ella.

"How is my beautiful angel going to be a freshman in High School?!" the proud father captioned a group photo from Natasha's graduation day. "Congrats Tashi, we love you!"

Rodriguez,43, and Lopez, 49, seem to have really mastered having a blended family.

Earlier this week, the two were hanging out with Lopez's ex-husband, Marc Anthony, at a recital for Max. In a video Rodriguez posted to Instagram, children are heard singing Dolly Parton's "I Will Always Love You," which was covered by Whitney Houston in 1992, as the camera pans between Lopez and Anthony, 50, singing along.

Last July, Lopez opened up to New York City’s 103.5 KTU about how her and Rodriguez's kids get along.

"Honestly it couldn’t be better," she gushed. "The four of them are amazingly special kids. I mean, of course I'm going to say that 'cause I'm their mom, but they are and they're sweet and they're loving and they deal with us and our lifestyle in such a great way. And they love each other, they get along so good… That stuff can be tricky sometimes and I think a lot of people understand that, and I've had other relationships where it's been tricky, but with these four, it really works nicely.”

