Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are major couple goals again!

The power couple arrived on the red carpet for the 2019 CFDA Fashion Awards at the Brooklyn Museum in New York City on Monday. J.Lo is to be honored with the Fashion Icon Award tonight.

Lopez bared her toned abs in a sparkly bright orange long-sleeve crop top and full-length drawstring skirt with long train from Ralph Lauren Collection. She pulled her brunette tresses back into a sleek ponytail, which revealed glitzy link drop earrings. For makeup, she rocked her signature bronzed, glowy makeup accented with long lashes and glossy nude lip.

ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

Her fiance looked dapper in a classic black suit and tie. The lovebirds weren't afraid to show off a moment of PDA with an adorable kiss.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

The triple-threat star has been serving iconic looks since her rise to fame in the late '90s. Over the years, Lopez's fashion choices have gone down in pop culture history, including the plunging green Versace dress at the 2000 GRAMMY Awards, the mint-colored Grecian-inspired one-shoulder Valentino gown at the 2003 Oscars and most recently a jaw-dropping, voluminous hot pink tulle confection by Giambattista Valli at the Second Act premiere in December.

In addition to Lopez, the CFDA Fashion Awards honors the best fashion and accessory designers of the year. Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, Marc Jacobs and Virgil Abloh are nominees.

Catch up on all of J.Lo's most memorable looks:

For more fashion news, sign up to ET's newsletter! Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

CFDA Fashion Awards 2019: Celebrity Looks You Can't Miss

Jennifer Lopez Will Receive the CFDA Fashion Icon Award -- Look Back at Her Most Memorable Looks!

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Treat Daughters and Friends to an Ariana Grande Concert