9021-0-M-G!

It's time to go back to the Peach Pit because Jason Priestley, Shannen Doherty, Jennie Garth, Tori Spelling, Ian Ziering, Brian Austin Green and Gabrielle Carteris are all back together in the latest teaser for Fox's Beverly Hills, 90210 reunion series, BH90210.

In the short, but oh-so-sweet trailer, the '90s gang is back together at the Peach Pit. Well... kind of.

Armed with doll versions of their iconic characters, the actors playfully reenact a "gossip fest" storyline from the original high school drama. (Pssst! Steve and Kelly kissed?!)

"Yeah, you know what? I'm tired of all this," Ziering says as the camera pulls back and shows the BH90210 cast leaning over their miniature Peach Pit set. "We should do this for real. What do you all say?"

And with a happy cheer, the group gears up for their new series which premieres Wednesday, Aug. 7 on Fox.

In BH90210, the stars will play heightened versions of themselves inspired by their real lives and their relationships with each other.

Here's the official synopsis, according to Fox: "Having gone their separate ways since the original series ended 19 years ago, Jason, Shannen, Jennie, Ian, Gabrielle, Brian and Tori reunite when one of them suggests it’s time to get a Beverly Hills, 90210 reboot up and running. But getting it going may make for an even more delicious soap than the reboot itself. What will happen when first loves, old romances, friends and frenemies come back together, as this iconic cast -- whom the whole world watched grow up together -- attempts to continue from where they left off?"

Spelling recently shared a sweet behind-the-scenes photo on Instagram while filming the reunion series.

Not sitting down on the job!" Spelling shared in her caption. "Just taking a moment in between camera set ups to look around and appreciate how amazing it is that we are coming home to @foxtv with @bh90210 this August."



"I was just 16 years old when the original 90210 started filming and too young to really understand and appreciate the impact our show would have on our generation and generations to come. And, the lifetime bond I would go on to have with all of these actors that became a family to me," Spelling wrote. "Well, now I get a do over. At 46 years old this time I’m taking the time to appreciate every moment as it happens."

BH90210 premieres Wednesday, Aug. 7 on Fox.

