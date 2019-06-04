Tori Spelling's husband, Dean McDermott, has her back.

The 46-year-old actress recently Instagrammed a photo with two of her BH90210 co-stars, Jennie Garth and Gabrielle Carteris, in which the ladies rock black swimsuits and no makeup.

"Sunday Family Dinner... @jenniegarth @gabriellecarteris @bh90210 #nomakeup," Spelling wrote.

However, not all of the comments were kind. When one Instagram user commented, "I'm cringing," another user replied, "yea, the phrase 'trying too hard to be relevant' comes to mind. That one in the middle is just painful.'"

Although Carteris is in the middle of the photo, and not Spelling, 52-year-old McDermott not surprisingly took offense to the comment and wrote back, "I love how you haters have private accts!! Let’s see what you trolls look like ya cowards!!!"

Spelling, Carteris and Garth have been busy filming BH90210, the highly anticipated Beverly Hills, 90210 revival which will also bring back original stars Shannen Doherty, Jason Priestley, Ian Ziering and Brian Austin Green. On Monday, Garth posted her own photo with Spelling and Carteris.

"Day off! @bh90210," she wrote.

Meanwhile, ET spoke to La La Anthony -- who will play Green's wife in the revival -- at the 2019 CFDA Fashion Awards on Monday night in New York City, where she talked about how she landed the role.

"I had a chemistry read with Brian and he was amazing and we hit it off," she told ET. "I think we're going to make some great television."

"I'm glad they're bringing some color to the show," she added. "I'm really excited about that."

