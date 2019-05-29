Jennie Garth still feels the presence of her late Beverly Hills, 90210 co-star, Luke Perry.



The 47-year-old actress took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a photo of the touching "sign" that Perry is still with her: a street sign reading "McKay Rd." Perry played Dylan McKay on 90210 from 1990 to 1995 and again in 1998 until 2000. He suffered a massive stroke on Feb. 27 this year, and died five days later, on March 4. He was 52.



"Sometimes there are just signs," Garth sweetly captioned the pic, as fans took to the comments to mourn Perry's death.

A source recently told ET that Garth and the rest of the 90210 cast -- Tori Spelling, Brian Austin Green, Jason Priestley, Ian Ziering, Shannen Doherty and Gabrielle Carteris -- want to make sure Perry is properly honored in their upcoming reunion series, BH90210.

"The crew is back together and so far, so good," the source said. "Everyone seems so incredibly excited to be working together again. There are really positive vibes and a certain appreciation by the whole cast to be reunited after Luke's passing. They all want to ensure Luke's memory lives on through the show. They are totally dedicated at this point to making the show its best."

"The toughest part is being without Luke because he was the one cast member who held everyone together, the one that had no drama with anyone," the source noted. "Everyone just loved him. The cast keeps talking about all their wonderful memories of Luke. They are trying to focus on the fun times they enjoyed on set with him."

