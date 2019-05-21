Luke Perry will forever be remembered by his family, friends, fans and co-stars.

In the new issue of Esquire magazine, Brad Pitt opens up about what it was like working with the late actor on Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. The movie, which is set in 1969 Los Angeles and follows the famous Manson family murders, was filmed before Perry died unexpectedly from a stroke on March 4. It marks his final film role.

Pitt remembers how he and the cast felt like "kids in the candy shop" when seeing Perry on set for the first time.

"I remember going to the studios [years ago] and [Beverly Hills, 90210] was going on and he was that icon of coolness for us, as teenagers. It was this strange burst of excitement that I had, to be able to act with him," Pitt says. "Man, he was so incredibly humble and amazing and absolutely committed. He couldn't have been a more friendly, wonderful guy to spend time with. I got to sit down and have some wonderful conversations with him. It was really special."

Later in the feature, Pitt talks about some of the most memorable scenes he worked on with Leonardo DiCaprio, who was also interviewed by the outlet. DiCaprio plays actor Rick Dalton in the film, while Pitt portrays his longtime friend and stunt double, Cliff Booth.

"In a weird way, when we were doing the movie, my relationship with Brad clicked," DiCaprio shares. "It was very early on where he improvised a line and it changed everything. In the scene, as it was written, I'm coming to set hungover. And I am basically getting my fate handed to me, discovering what my future is going to be in this industry. And I'm really down. And in the scene, Brad ad-libs; he just comes out with this line, he looks at me and says, 'Hey, you're Rick f**king Dalton. Don't you forget that.'"

According to Pitt, it's a "true story" that happened to him in the early '90s.

"I was on set and I was whining about something and lamenting something. I was pretty low," he recalls. "And this guy said to me, he was basically saying, 'Get your head up, hold your head up. Quit your whining. You're Brad f**king Pitt. I would like to be Brad f**king Pitt.'"

"It did me a favor," he adds. "I needed to hear it. That day, I flashed on that. The way Quentin's scene was constructed, it reminded me of it."

As ET previously reported, Perry died in March after suffering a stroke at the age of 52. At the time, DiCaprio was one of many celebrities who took to social media to pay tribute to the beloved actor.

"Luke Perry was a kindhearted and incredibly talented artist," he tweeted. "It was an honor to be able to work with him. My thoughts and prayers go out to him and his loved ones."

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood will premiere at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival before arriving in theaters on July 26. In the meantime, hear more in the video below.

