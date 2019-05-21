"In this town, it can all change... like that."

It's 1969 and life in Hollywood is on the brink of changing forever, especially for actor Rick Dalton (Leonardo DiCaprio) and his longtime friend and stunt double Cliff Booth (Brad Pitt).

Dalton and Booth are at the center of Quentin Tarantino's ninth feature film, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, which follows the duo as they make their way around an industry that looks less and less familiar as the decade draws to a close.

In the new trailer, a little more plot -- which has been shrouded in secrecy -- is revealed, showing Dalton facing a harsh reality as a has-been star no longer at the peak of his career, while his neighbor, Sharon Tate (Margot Robbie), is enjoying a meteoric rise in Hollywood. Meanwhile, Kitty Kat (Margaret Qualley) appears to be recruiting Booth to join Charles Manson's nearby cult. What happens next remains unclear -- but knowing Tarantino, anything could happen...

The trailer also provides quick glimpses of the ensemble cast, including Al Pacino, Dakota Fanning, Kurt Russell, Lena Dunham, Timothy Olyphant and Luke Perry in his final onscreen role as TV actor Wayne Maunder. (The role was filmed before he died unexpectedly from a stroke on March 4.)

The film also stars Bruce Dern as an aging blind man George Spahn, Damian Lewis as actor Steve McQueen, Emile Hirsch as hairstylist Jay Sebring, Rumer Willis as actress Joanna Pettet and Damon Herriman as Charles Manson, who is seen throughout the trailer.

Recently speaking to ET about the film, Herriman -- who also portrays Manson in the upcoming season of Mindhunter -- said it was the most fun he's "ever had on a job." The actor had nothing but positive things to say about working with Tarantino. "[He's] the nicest guy, just full of enthusiasm every second of the day," Herriman added.

While her role in the film remains unknown, Sydney Sweeney said being part of the ensemble cast was a dream. "This last year, I pretty much crossed off most of them from my bucket list," she told ET about getting to work with so many A-list stars, including DiCaprio, Pitt and Robbie, in such a short amount of time.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood will premiere at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival before arriving in theaters on July 26.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Quentin Tarantino Asks Cannes Attendees Not to Share 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' Spoilers

Margot Robbie Channels Sharon Tate in New 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' Poster

'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' Teaser Shows Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt Living It Up in 1969