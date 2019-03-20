The first official look at Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is here.

In director Quentin Tarantino’s ninth feature film, Leonardo DiCaprio plays TV actor Rick Dalton and neighbor to Sharon Tate while Brad Pitt plays his longtime friend and stunt double Cliff Booth.

The film centers on Dalton and Booth as they navigate Hollywood and an industry that looks less and less familiar as the 1960s draws to a close. The two seemingly get caught up in the Manson Family’s August, 1969 home invasion and killings that left Tate (portrayed by Margot Robbie), her unborn child and four others dead.

In the first teaser, we see Dalton and Booth making the most of their time in front of the camera in what will surely be Tarantino's stylized portrayal of Los Angeles. "Experience a version of 1969 that could only happen in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood," the film's tagline reads.

Packed full of star power, the film’s ensemble cast includes Al Pacino as Dalton’s agent, Dakota Fanning as Manson Family member Lynette Fromme, Damian Lewis as actor Steve McQueen, Emile Hirsch as hairstylist Jay Sebring, Lena Dunham as another Manson Family member Catherine Share, Rumer Willis as actress Joanna Pettet, Margaret Qualley as Kitty Kat and more.

The movie also stars Bruce Dern as an aging blind man George Spahn, who rented his Los Angeles ranch out to Charles Manson (Damon Herriman). Dern replaced Burt Reynolds, who died before his scenes could be filmed. Hollywood also marks Luke Perry’s final onscreen role as TV actor Wayne Maunder after he died unexpectedly from a stroke on March 4.

Filmed on location in 2018, Hollywood has garnered excitement as DiCaprio, Pitt and Robbie have been spotted in character on the streets of Los Angeles, with official images from the film released in January. Earlier this week, the actors shared posters from the film, building anticipation for the first official trailer.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood debuts in theaters July 26, 2019.

