Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is getting closer to its debut!

On Friday, Vanity Fair published the first official photos from the set of the highly anticipated film that stars Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, Leonardo DiCaprio and more. The movie follows Western TV star Rick Dalton (DiCaprio) and his stunt double, Cliff Booth (Pitt), who are, according to the film's press release, "struggling to make it in a Hollywood they don’t recognize anymore."

Tarantino described the film as a "story that takes place in Los Angeles in 1969, at the height of hippy Hollywood." The movie explores the 1969 Manson Family murders, specifically that of Rick Dalton's famous neighbor, Sharon Tate (Robbie). Tate was married to director Roman Polanski and was eight-and-a-half months pregnant at the time of her death.

In one photo, Tarantino is seen giving DiCaprio direction as he lights up a cigarette on a bar set. DiCaprio is nearly unrecognizable in a fringe jacket and hat. Another behind-the-scenes pic shows Robbie in a white mini-skirt, white leather boots and a black turtleneck -- an outfit fans have already seen her in as she was spotted filming the street scene last year.

In yet another pic, Pitt is in a jean jacket, DiCaprio wears a brown leather jacket, and Al Pacino -- who plays agent Marvin Schwarzs -- looks dapper in a suit, while meeting at Musso & Frank Grill. The trio appears jovial in the shot, with Pitt and Pacino shaking hands.

An additional shot from the set shows DiCaprio -- acting as his character, Dalton -- in a television show, The FBI. The show within the movie, features an in-character DiCaprio jumping over the bed of a truck while holding a gun. He's seen again as Dalton on the set of Hullabaloo, a variety show, dancing with three women.

Even more pics show Robbie's Sharon Tate dancing in her home. Other images of Pitt have the A-list actor surrounded by dust while walking outside, and hanging out on a yellow golf cart.

The film will also feature Lena Dunham, Timothy Olyphant, Kurt Russell, Austin Butler, Tim Roth, Lorenza Izzo, Maya Hawke, Luke Perry, Rumer Willis, Michael Madsen and Scoot McNairy.

The late Burt Reynolds was originally slated to act in the film prior to his death in September, and would have played George Spahn, the rancher whose land became overrun with Charles Manson’s followers in the late 60s. Bruce Dern has since stepped in to tackle the role.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood hits theaters on July 26.

