Even in Burt Reynolds’ final days, he was still an actor in demand.



Prior to his passing on Thursday following a heart attack, he was set to act in Quentin Tarantino’s upcoming film Once Upon A Time In Hollywood. Sadly, ET has learned, the Boogie Nights actor hadn’t shot his scenes yet.



The upcoming historical drama is currently filming in LA and revolves around the Manson Family murders. Reynolds was set to play George Spahn, the rancher whose land was overrun by Charles Manson and his followers in the late '60s. It was at this location that they plotted the infamous Tate-LaBianca murders.



"My uncle was looking forward to working with Quentin Tarantino, and the amazing cast that was assembled," Reynolds' niece, Nancy Lee Hess, told The Hollywood Reporter in a statement on Thursday.



Here’s the film’s official logline: “Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood visits 1969 Los Angeles, where onetime TV star Rick Dalton (Leonardo DiCaprio) and his longtime stunt double Cliff Booth (Brad Pitt) make their way in an industry they hardly recognize anymore. The ninth film from the writer-director features a large ensemble cast and multiple storylines in a tribute to the final moments of Hollywood’s golden age.”



Besides DiCaprio and Pitt, the film will feature Al Pacino, Timothy Olyphant, Kurt Russell, Austin Butler, Emile Hirsch, Tim Roth, Lena Dunham, Lorenza Izzo, Maya Hawke, Luke Perry, Rumer Willis, Michael Madsen, Scoot McNairy and Margot Robbie as Sharon Tate.



Due to Reynolds’ sudden death, his final film will be The Last Movie Star (previously titled Dog Days) in which he plays a giant of the silver screen who is forced to admit that his best days are behind him. It's available to stream now.



