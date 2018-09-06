Burt Reynolds Dead at 82

Actor Burt Reynolds has died, according to multiple reports. He was 82 years old.

Reynolds' manager confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that the actor died on Sept. 6 at Jupiter Medical Center in Florida. Us Weekly reports that the actor went into cardiac arrest on Thursday and that his family was by his side.

Reynolds rose to fame in the ‘70s and had a prolific career. After his breakout film role as Lewis Medlock in 1972's Deliverance, he starred in such classics as 1977's Smokey and the Bandit and 1974's The Longest Yard. He also earned an Oscar nomination for his role as a porn director in 1997's Boogie Nights. He did win a Golden Globe for the role in 1998, and another Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Television Series Musical or Comedy in 1992 for his role in the CBS series Evening Shade. Reynolds -- who played football while he attended Florida State University -- played an ex-professional football player who returns to rural Evening Shade, Arkansas, to coach a losing high-school football team. He also earned an Emmy in 1991 for the memorable role.

He was currently filming the highly anticipated Quentin Tarantino film Once Upon a Timein Hollywoodalongside Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio, which is slated to be released in theaters in 2019.

Reynolds was hospitalized in 2013 after a bout with dehydration and severe flu symptoms. In 2010, he underwent a quintuple heart bypass one year after entering rehab to end a reliance on a prescription drug habit acquired after back surgery.

"I just kept working," Reynolds recounted to ET in 2015 about struggling with addiction and battling rumors that he was dying of AIDS due to his extreme weight loss. "I thought the only way to make these rumors go away is to keep working... it really was an awful period."

In March, the actor made one of his last television appearances on the Today show, where he was asked who he considered the love of his life. Reynolds said it was actress Sally Field. He also referred to Field as "the love of my life" during his 2015 interview with ET.

"I do miss her. I think she was one of the most underrated actresses, you know?" he told ET. "She was the best actress I ever worked with."

Reynolds released his memoir, But Enough About Me in 2015 and spoke candidly with ET about his decades-long life in the spotlight. When it comes to his legacy, the actor said he knows exactly how he wants to be remembered: "He worked hard, he was always on time and knew his lines, and he tried really hard to be a good guy."

Reynolds last spoke to ET in March, when he talked about the biggest high in his career.

"I was number one in the world for five years in a row," he said about his box office run in the '70s. "That was pretty good."

"Well, being here at this time in my life and, you know, I didn’t think it would last this long," he added about his incredible legacy.

