Sally Field is mourning the death of her ex-boyfriend, Burt Reynolds.

The legendary actor died on Thursday, ET confirms. He was 82. In a statement to ET, Field, who dated Reynolds for five years, from 1977 to 1982, remembered their "indelible" time together, and said that he'll be in her heart "for as long as I live."

“There are times in your life that are so indelible, they never fade away. They stay alive, even forty years later," Field says. "My years with Burt never leave my mind. He will be in my history and my heart, for as long as I live. Rest, Buddy.”

Field and Reynolds first met while co-starring in the 1977 film, Smokey and the Bandit. During the course of their relationship, they co-starred in several more films, including Smokey and the Bandit II, The End and Hooper. Though they eventually broke up in 1982, Reynolds clearly couldn't get her off his mind. In a 2015 Vanity Fair interview, Reynolds called Field "the love of my life."

"I miss her terribly," he said. "Even now, it's hard on me. I don't know why I was so stupid. Men are like that, you know. You find the perfect person, and then you do everything you can to screw it up."

He opened up about their romance again in March 2018, during an interview on the Today show. "I would say Sally [still has my heart]," he confessed. "Yeah, Sally Field. She was, well, she is still... I wanted her really bad for Smokey and they said, 'Well, she's not sexy.' And I said, 'You don't get it, talent is sexy.' And she's got that."

