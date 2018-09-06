Rest in peace, Burt Reynolds.

Hollywood is mourning the loss of the legendary actor, who has died at age 82, according to multiple reports. Us Weekly reports that Reynolds went into cardiac arrest at a hospital in Florida on Thursday.

Stars like Arnold Schwarzenegger quickly took to social media to pay tribute to Reynolds, who rose to fame with a series of box office hits in the 1970s.

"Burt Reynolds was one of my heroes. He was a trailblazer. He showed the way to transition from being an athlete to being the highest paid actor, and he always inspired me," Schwarzenegger wrote. "He also had a great sense of humor - check out his Tonight Show clips. My thoughts are with his family."

Burt Reynolds was one of my heroes. He was a trailblazer. He showed the way to transition from being an athlete to being the highest paid actor, and he always inspired me. He also had a great sense of humor - check out his Tonight Show clips. My thoughts are with his family. — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) September 6, 2018

Reba McEntire, who worked with Reynolds in the 1993 TV movie The Man From Left Field, also mourned the actor, writing, "My good friend has started a new journey. Rest in my peace my friend. I’ll never forget the wonderful times we spent together. #BurtReynolds."

My good friend has started a new journey. Rest in my peace my friend. I’ll never forget the wonderful times we spent together. #BurtReynoldspic.twitter.com/DXzIchYDjl — Reba (@reba) September 6, 2018

See more celeb reactions below.

Rest in peace to a legend and a friend. #BurtReynoldspic.twitter.com/HnmCCTv1d1 — Mark Wahlberg (@markwahlberg) September 6, 2018

Not a day goes by that I don't quote THE END: "I wanna liiiive!" #RIPBurtReynolds — Alex Borstein (@AlexBorstein) September 6, 2018

As THE movie star of my childhood, the Bandit stole our hearts for decades. I always loved how Burt Reynolds worked with his friends as often as he could and then showcased the fun of movie-making in the end credits of his flicks. He was true American icon. Hate to see him go... https://t.co/jaMZjJA4e8 — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) September 6, 2018

What a traumatic week. Now today. My good friend Bert Reynolds has passed away. Feeling super emotional right now. Long live The #Legend#Bandit#BurtReynolds you will be missed. pic.twitter.com/JcJZ5VmU1J — Vanilla Ice (@vanillaice) September 6, 2018

Burt Reynolds was one of the kindest and most generous people I have ever worked with. He took me under his wing when I was first starting out as an actor and offered friendship, advice and guidance.

I’ll never forget how much that meant to me. — Paul Wesley (@paulwesley) September 6, 2018

Sad to hear of the passing of legend, Burt Reynolds. — Elijah Wood (@elijahwood) September 6, 2018

Very sad to hearing about the passing of Burt Reynolds. He was a great actor, a philanthropist and a pioneer of the cool mustache. Thank you, Burt. You will be missed. pic.twitter.com/nuuFWMSnJg — Steve Harvey (@IAmSteveHarvey) September 6, 2018

Damn, R.I.P. Burt Reynolds — Freddie Prinze Jr (@RealFPJr) September 6, 2018

RIP Burt Reynolds. Seems his whole career was tongue in cheek. Always warm and funny. — Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) September 6, 2018

Sad to hear Burt Reynolds has died. Man.. I grew up watching Cannonball Run.. Smokey and the Bandit... Stroker Ace and so many others. He had a swagger and a charm that I really enjoyed. Boogie Nights is one of my fav films. #RIP — Dane Cook (@DaneCook) September 6, 2018

I will never forget our dinners,laughs & gems you dropped. Meeting you was one of the greater joys of my adult life & artistic career. You were the “Man” then, now & forever in my book. 10-4 Bandit ,you’ve got nothing but open road now - love, WS. the Student. #burtreynolds 🙏🏿 pic.twitter.com/uhdAGjtH8H — WS (@wesleysnipes) September 6, 2018

Burt Reynolds & Clint Eastwood were fired from GUNSMOKE & RAWHIDE at the same time. Burt was told he couldn't act and Clint his neck was too skinny. In the parking lot, Burt said to Clint, "I dunno what you're gonna do, but I'm gonna take acting lessons." #RIPBurtReynolds — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) September 6, 2018

I owe my career, at least in part, to the great Burt Reynolds. Heartbroken to learn of his passing. He was one of a kind. A fun loving, charismatic talent who did many good deeds quietly, without personal expectation but rather out of the kindness of his extraordinary heart. RIP — Michael Chiklis (@MichaelChiklis) September 6, 2018

As a kid I must have seen Smokey and the Bandit 10 times in the theatre. Met Burt Reynolds a few years back... so glad I did. Deliverance, Boogie Nights... some great ones. RIP — Ralph Macchio (@ralphmacchio) September 6, 2018

See more on Reynolds in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Burt Reynolds Dead at 82

Burt Reynolds Regrets Turning Down 'James Bond' Role But What About 'Pretty Woman'?

Burt Reynolds Gushes Over Ex Sally Field in Rare TV Interview

Related Gallery