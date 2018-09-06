Arnold Schwarzenegger, Reba McEntire and More Stars React to Burt Reynolds' Death
Rest in peace, Burt Reynolds.
Hollywood is mourning the loss of the legendary actor, who has died at age 82, according to multiple reports. Us Weekly reports that Reynolds went into cardiac arrest at a hospital in Florida on Thursday.
Stars like Arnold Schwarzenegger quickly took to social media to pay tribute to Reynolds, who rose to fame with a series of box office hits in the 1970s.
"Burt Reynolds was one of my heroes. He was a trailblazer. He showed the way to transition from being an athlete to being the highest paid actor, and he always inspired me," Schwarzenegger wrote. "He also had a great sense of humor - check out his Tonight Show clips. My thoughts are with his family."
Reba McEntire, who worked with Reynolds in the 1993 TV movie The Man From Left Field, also mourned the actor, writing, "My good friend has started a new journey. Rest in my peace my friend. I’ll never forget the wonderful times we spent together. #BurtReynolds."
