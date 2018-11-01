Brad Pitt was spotted sharing a hug with actress Margaret Qualley on the set of Quintin Tarantino’s new film, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

Wearing a Hawaiian shirt and aviator shades, the iconic leading man embraced the Leftovers alum on the L.A. set after they finished filming together. Qualley wore Daisy Dukes and a colorful knitted crop top for the scene, in which she was giving someone the middle finger. The 24-year-old cracked a smile as she hugged the movie star.

For months, production has been underway on the production which centers on the infamous Tate-LaBianca murders in the late 1960s at the hands of Charles Manson’s followers. And Qualley isn’t the only familiar face who has shared a scene or two with the A-lister. Girls creator Lena Dunham was also spotted filming alongside Pitt in September. She had shoulder-length hair and wore a flowing white dress of the era for the scene.

Here’s the film’s official logline: “Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood visits 1969 Los Angeles, where onetime TV star Rick Dalton (Leonardo DiCaprio) and his longtime stunt double Cliff Booth (Pitt) make their way in an industry they hardly recognize anymore. The ninth film from the writer-director features a large ensemble cast and multiple storylines in a tribute to the final moments of Hollywood’s golden age.”

Besides DiCaprio, Pitt, Qualley and Dunham, the film will feature a whos-who list of Hollywood stars including Al Pacino, Timothy Olyphant, Kurt Russell, Austin Butler, Emile Hirsch, Tim Roth, Lorenza Izzo, Maya Hawke, Luke Perry, Rumer Willis, Michael Madsen, Scoot McNairy and Margot Robbie as Sharon Tate.



