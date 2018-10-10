Margot Robbie is ready for a terrifying new role!

On Tuesday, the first photos surfaced of the 28-year-old actress dressed as Sharon Tate on the set of Quentin Tarantino’s upcoming film, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Robbie looks very '60-esque, sporting shoulder-length blonde hair, strappy sandals and a lacy yellow dress while embodying the late actress, whose death is a centerpiece of the film. The most striking aspect of her outfit is her prominent fake baby bump. This detail certainly makes sense as Tate was pregnant when she was murdered by Charles Manson’s followers in 1969.

In additon to Robbie, Emile Hirsch was also spotted on set, looking period suave in striped slacks and a dark-blue big-collared 60s button-up. Hirsch plays Jay Sebring in the film, Tate's friend and ex-boyfriend who was also killed by the cult members. The actors were seen walking through a parking lot populated with several 60s-era cars for the scene.

This isn’t the first time we’ve gotten a peek at Robbie’s stylish mid-century look for the already-legendary production. In August, she shared a photo of herself wearing a black turtleneck, a white skirt and matching white boots sans the baby bump.

Fellow actors including Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt and Lena Dunham have also been spied on the L.A. set in recent days, all sporting equally hip period attire. Dunham even shared scenes with Pitt while wearing a wonderfully new-agey dress.

Here’s the film’s official logline: “Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood visits 1969 Los Angeles, where onetime TV star Rick Dalton (DiCaprio) and his longtime stunt double Cliff Booth (Pitt) make their way in an industry they hardly recognize anymore. The ninth film from the writer-director features a large ensemble cast and multiple storylines in a tribute to the final moments of Hollywood’s golden age.”

The film will also feature Al Pacino, Timothy Olyphant, Kurt Russell, Austin Butler, Tim Roth, Lorenza Izzo, Maya Hawke, Luke Perry, Rumer Willis, Michael Madsen and Scoot McNairy.

The late Burt Reynolds was originally slated to act in the film prior to his death in September, and would have played George Spahn, the rancher whose land became overrun with Charles Manson’s followers in the late 60s. Bruce Dern has since stepped in to tackle the role.

