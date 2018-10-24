Leonardo DiCaprio and director Martin Scorsese are joining forces once again to tackle the film adaptation of Killers of the Flower Moon, according to multiple outlets.

This will be their sixth feature film collaboration since 2002 when they made Gangs of New York. The new project will be based on the 2016 New York Times best-selling book by David Grann.

The story centers on the Osage Nation in 1920s Oklahoma. Based on the oil reserves discovered under their land, they were considered the richest people in the world at the time. Soon, they were being killed off one by one and the newly instituted FBI showed up to investigate the sprawling conspiracy.

“When I read David Grann’s book, I immediately started seeing it — the people, the settings, the action — and I knew that I had to make it into a movie,” said Scorsese, per Variety. “I’m so excited to be working with [screenwriter] Eric Roth and reuniting with Leo DiCaprio to bring this truly unsettling American story to the screen.”

DiCaprio is currently hard at work on Quentin Tarantino’s new film Once Upon a Time in Hollywood alongside Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie and many, many more.

Meanwhile, Scorsese is in post-production on his Netflix film about Jimmy Hoffa titled The Irishman starring another of the director’s frequent collaborators — Robert De Niro.

The pair had looked into creating a Teddy Roosevelt biopic together in 2017, but that concept has been shelved for the time being.

Production on Killers of the Flower Moon isn’t expected to begin until the summer of 2019.

Get more breaking film news in the clip below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Chris Martin Sings 'My Heart Will Go On' for 'Titanic' Star Leonardo DiCaprio's Charity Event

Leonardo DiCaprio Has Star-Studded Beach Party Before Date Night With Camila Morrone (Exclusive)

Mark Wahlberg Recalls 'Basketball Diaries' Feud With Leonardo DiCaprio: 'He Didn't Want Me' in the Movie

Related Gallery