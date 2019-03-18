The first poster for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood has arrived!



On Monday morning, Leonardo DiCaprio shared the image showcasing himself and co-star Brad Pitt standing before a yellow car as the Hollywood sign peeks out from the background. The car appears to be the same vehicle the pair ride around in throughout the film (pictured shooting below).

“Hollywood. 1969,” the Oscar winner captioned the poster, along with the hashtag for the film. DiCaprio sports gray slacks and a leather jacket while Pitt wears blue jeans and a white tee under a Hawaiian shirt.



The upcoming feature will be Quentin Tarantino’s ninth movie, if you count both volumes of Kill Bill as one film. Besides Pitt and DiCaprio, the iconic filmmaker enlisted a smorgasbord of Hollywood stars to fill out the cast including Margot Robbie, Timothy Olyphant, Dakota Fanning, Al Pacino, Tim Roth, Emile Hirsch, Kurt Russell, Margaret Qualley, James Marsden, Scoot McNairy, Rumer Willis, Lena Dunham and more.

The film centers on fading TV star Rick Dalton (DiCaprio) and his stunt double, Cliff Booth (Pitt), as they navigate an industry that looks less and less familiar as the ‘60s draw to a close. Not only is Tinseltown the film’s backdrop, so are the infamous Tate-LaBianca murders at the hands of Charles Manson’s family.



Due to his untimely death following a stroke earlier this month, the film will be Luke Perry’s last. In it, he plays Scott Spencer, however, further details on his role have not been revealed.

BG010/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Burt Reynolds, another heartthrob of yesteryear, was also cast in the film. However, he died last fall before he was able to complete his scenes. Bruce Dern has stepped in to take on his role, which is that of George Spahn, the rancher whose land was taken over by Manson and his followers in the days leading up to the notorious crimes.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood arrives on July 26.

GET MORE FILM NEWS IN THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy



RELATED CONTENT:

Luke Perry's Final Film Role Will Be in 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' With Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt

First Look at Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie in 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood'

Brad Pitt Hugs Co-Star Margaret Qualley on 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' Set

Related Gallery