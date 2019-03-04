Fans will still get to see Luke Perry star on the big screen one last time.

The beloved actor died on Monday at the age of 52 following a stroke last week, and ET has learned that his last film role will be in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

Directed by Quentin Tarantino and scheduled for release on July 26, Perry plays Scott Lancer in the movie, which is set in 1969 Los Angeles. According to the film's official logline, it's "a tribute to the final moments of Hollywood's golden age" and will explore the famous Manson Family Murders. Production for the project wrapped last November.

The film also stars Margot Robbie as model Sharon Tate, Leonardo DiCaprio as Western TV star Rick Dalton and Brad Pitt as his longtime stunt double, Cliff Booth. Others cast members include Al Pacino, Lena Dunham, Rumer Willis, Kurt Russell, Dakota Fanning and Emile Hirsch.

"Luke Perry was a kindhearted and incredibly talented artist," DiCaprio tweeted on Monday, shortly after news broke of Perry's death. "It was an honor to be able to work with him. My thoughts and prayers go out to him and his loved ones."

Luke Perry was a kindhearted and incredibly talented artist. It was an honor to be able to work with him. My thoughts and prayers go out to him and his loved ones. — Leonardo DiCaprio (@LeoDiCaprio) March 4, 2019

Unfortunately, this isn't the first time the movie has been hit with tragedy. Burt Reynolds was also on board to star in the film but died last September after suffering a heart attack before he shot any scenes.

Reynolds, who was set to play George Spahn -- the rancher whose land was overrun by Charles Manson in the late '60s -- has since been replaced by Bruce Dern.

In addition to Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Perry was also spending his last professional days on the set of The CW's Riverdale, where he played Archie's father, Fred Andrews. Hear more in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Luke Perry's 'Beverly Hills, 90210' Co-Stars Share Touching Tributes Following His Death

'Riverdale' Stars React to Luke Perry's Death as Production Shuts Down

Luke Perry Dead at 52: Molly Ringwald, Leonardo DiCaprio and More Celebs React

Related Gallery