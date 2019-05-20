In an age of rampant spoilers, Quentin Tarantino is making a plea for restraint.

The Oscar-winning filmmaker's latest project, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, is about to be shown to its first audience at the Cannes Film Festival. Along with Tarantino himself, the impressive cast also includes Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio, Al Pacino, Bruce Dern, Margot Robbie, Dakota Fanning, Luke Perry and many, many more.

So, it's only natural to assume that it's going to be one of the biggest films of the year. But the director behind the summer release is doing what he can to ensure future audiences get the best viewing experience possible. Tarantino has released a statement expressly asking attendees at the film festival to keep details of the hotly anticipated movie to themselves in order to preserve the experience for others.

"I love cinema. You love cinema. It's the journey of discovering a story for the first time," he wrote in an open letter, which the film's social media accounts have disseminated. "I'm thrilled to be here in Cannes to share Once Upon a Time in Hollywood with the festival audience."

"The cast and crew worked so hard to create something original," he adds. "And I only ask that everyone avoids revealing anything that would prevent later audiences from experiencing the film in the same way. Thank you, Quentin."

Here’s the film’s official logline: “Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood visits 1969 Los Angeles, where onetime TV star Rick Dalton (DiCaprio) and his longtime stunt double Cliff Booth (Pitt) make their way in an industry they hardly recognize anymore. The ninth film from the writer-director features a large ensemble cast and multiple storylines in a tribute to the final moments of Hollywood’s golden age.”

Although many films and TV shows are plagued with spoilers somehow finding their way online, Tarantino had his own uniquely demoralizing experience with the ruinous trend.

In 2014, the full script to his western, The Hateful Eight, leaked online during the casting process. Tarantino was so upset, he filed a lawsuit and openly considered shelving the project or releasing it as a novel instead. However, he ultimately decided to complete the film, which went on to win a number of awards.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood arrives in theaters on July 26.

