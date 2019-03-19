Margot Robbie is providing fans with another look at Once Upon a Time in Hollywood!

The 28-year-old actress took to Twitter on Tuesday to share the first poster featuring her character, Sharon Tate, in the upcoming Quentin Tarantino film. In the poster, Robbie looks '60s chic in a black turtleneck, white mini-skirt and matching leather boots as she stands in front of Westwood Village movie theater.

Those who've been following news of the movie closely will recognize Robbie's look from some on-set pics that were released back in January.

Robbie's debut poster comes just a day after Leonardo DiCaprio shared the first poster of him and his co-star, Brad Pitt, for the highly anticipated film. In the poster, the pair are standing in front of a yellow car, with DiCaprio sporting gray pants and a brown leather jacket and Pitt opting for jeans, a white T-shirt and a Hawaiian shirt.

"Hollywood. 1969," both DiCaprio and Robbie captioned their posts.

The movie follows Western TV star Rick Dalton (DiCaprio) and his stunt double, Cliff Booth (Pitt), who are, according to the film's press release, "struggling to make it in a Hollywood they don’t recognize anymore."

Tarantino described the film as a "story that takes place in Los Angeles in 1969, at the height of hippy Hollywood." The movie explores the 1969 Manson Family murders, specifically that of Dalton's famous neighbor, Sharon Tate (Robbie). Tate was married to director Roman Polanski and was eight-and-a-half months pregnant at the time of her death.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood will serve as Luke Perry's final role following his death earlier this month. Details about Perry's character, Scott Spencer, are not yet known. Additionally, Burt Reynolds was slated to appear in Tarantino's ninth flick, but did not film his role before his death last September. In his place, Bruce Dern will take on the role of George Spahn, the rancher whose land was taken over by Manson and his followers in the days leading up to the notorious crimes.

The film will also feature Lena Dunham, Timothy Olyphant, Kurt Russell, Austin Butler, Tim Roth, Lorenza Izzo, Maya Hawke, Rumer Willis, Michael Madsen and Scoot McNairy, among others.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood hits theaters July 26.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Leonardo DiCaprio Reveals First Poster for 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood'

Luke Perry's Final Film Role Will Be in 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' With Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt

First Look at Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie in 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood'

Related Gallery