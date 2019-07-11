Romance is in the air in Beverly Hills!



On Thursday, Fox dropped a new promo for the upcoming reboot of BH90210, featuring a kiss between two characters – Donna Martin (Tori Spelling) and David Silver (Brian Austin Green), just like back in the day!



The clip starts off with two faceless people walking into the Peach Pit, the beloved diner in the original series. One of them puts a quarter in the jukebox and starts to dance. That’s when it’s revealed that Donna and David are the patrons, cutting a rug at their old stomping ground.



"Remember when we used to make out to this song,” Spelling’s character reminisces. Soon after, the pair are shown kissing the one of the restaurant’s booths as the original show's theme song plays.



Of course, the rest of the cast also makes an appearance, including Andrea Zuckerman (Gabrielle Carteris), Brenda Walsh (Shannen Doherty), Kelly Taylor (Jennie Garth), Brandon Walsh (Jason Priestley) and Steve Sanders (Ian Ziering).



Although very little of the storyline is divulged, viewers get a number of super-cuts including the gang toasting by a pool, Donna and Kelly taking a selfie on a plane together -- and Brandon and Kelly sharing a passionate look.

This new promo comes just one month after another clip landed, which showcased the show's stars acting out a dramatic scene in the Peach Pit – with doll versions of themselves.



The stars posed the mini versions of their characters to recreate a "gossip fest" storyline from the original series, before the camera pulls out and Ziering tells his co-stars, "Yeah, you know what? I'm tired of all this. We should do this for real. What do you all say?" That’s when his pals break into cheers.



Here's the official synopsis of the series, according to Fox: "Having gone their separate ways since the original series ended 19 years ago, Jason, Shannen, Jennie, Ian, Gabrielle, Brian and Tori reunite when one of them suggests it’s time to get a Beverly Hills, 90210 reboot up and running. But getting it going may make for an even more delicious soap than the reboot itself. What will happen when first loves, old romances, friends and frenemies come back together, as this iconic cast -- whom the whole world watched grow up together -- attempts to continue from where they left off?"

In May, following the tragic death of original cast member Luke Perry in March, a source told ET how the rest of the original show's cast was managing the loss as they filmed the new series.

"The crew is back together and so far, so good," the source said. "Everyone seems so incredibly excited to be working together again. There are really positive vibes and a certain appreciation by the whole cast to be reunited after Luke's passing. They all want to ensure Luke's memory lives on through the show. They are totally dedicated at this point to making the show its best."

Also, noticeably absent from the new promos is Tiffani Thiessen, who also spoke with ET in June where she shared that other commitments make being a part of BH90210 too difficult.

"I'm actually shooting season three of Alexa and Katie right now. So I am working at the moment and busy," Thiessen shared. "I'm literally in the middle of my season, and I go 'til September."

Of the show itself, she added: "I don't know too much about it but I know people are going to be excited."

BH90210 arrives on August 7 at 9 p.m. EST on Fox.

