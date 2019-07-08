Vanessa Lachey is living the dream of every Brandon Walsh-loving, Beverly Hills 90210 fan, but lucky for us the actress is sharing the fun on social media.

Lachey took to Instagram on Sunday to post a snap of her and Jason Priestley (who is reprising his role as Brandon as the series returns to Fox as BH90210) lounging in the sun.

“Introducing Mrs. Jason Priestley... or am I Mrs. Brandon Walsh?!” wrote Lachey, who is married to another heartthrob in real life -- 98 Degrees singer, Nick Lachey. “One month until the premiere of @bh90210!!! August 7th you’ll see what I’m talking about & you WON’T be disappointed! We’re cookin’ up some juicy stuff!!! #DreamJob! ❤️💫 .”



The post comes after Lachey shared in May how thrilled she was to have landed the dream gig.

“My NEW JOB has a pretty iconic zip code!!!” she captioned a hilarious video, in which her image was shown sliding onto an official photo of the core cast. “I am still pinching myself that I get to join this incredible cast & play Jason Priestley’s wife. This show was EVERYTHING to me in the 90’s! Now excuse me while I continue doing my happy dance while rockin’ out to this song!!! 💃🏽❤️#BH90210.”

Premiering on Aug. 7, the BH90210 reprisal will see all the original core cast (except for Luke Perry who died in March) portray heightened versions of themselves, inspired by their real lives and their relationships with each other.

Lachey will reportedly play a powerful publicist named Camille, who is juggling her career with her hopes to start a family.

As for the wife of David Silver (played by Brian Austin Green), she will be played by La La Anthony, who recently discussed the exciting project with ET.

"It's been amazing,” she said. “And to be the only non-original cast member -- me and Vanessa Lachey -- it's just amazing. It's going to be good."

"I'm glad they're bringing some color to the show," she added. "I'm really excited about that."

See more on Lachey and BH90210 below.

