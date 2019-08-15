'BH90210' Cast Salaries Revealed: Find Out How Much Each Actor Makes

BH90210 is Fox's most-streamed summer series debut ever, so are the show's stars cashing in on the program's success?

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Beverly Hills, 90210 quasi-revival cast isn't earning as much as people might think.

Jennie Garth, Tori Spelling, Gabrielle Carteris, Shannen Doherty, Jason Priestley, Brian Austin Green and Ian Ziering are reportedly making $70,000 an episode. That adds up to a $420,000 base salary for the six-episode show. The network has no comment on the salary report.

However, sources tell the outlet that Garth and Spelling each additionally earned $15,000 per episode as co-creators of the summer event.

As for Priestley, he directed an episode, which earned him an additional $46,000, THR reports. That extra cash, however, is the base DGA directing rate.

One can compare the BH90210 cast's salaries to those of the four Will & Grace stars who, per THR, were paid $250,000 per episode for the first season of their show's revival and then earned $350,000 for the second and third season.

BH90210 premiered Aug. 7, becoming Fox's best summer scripted return in nearly a decade. The show follows the original cast playing heightened versions of themselves as they make a show within a show.

Spelling dished to ET why she and Garth decided on this angle instead of the traditional revival.

"It came from [the fact that] Jennie and I wanted to work together. We've been best friends ever since the show, so we've been best friends for 30 years," Spelling admitted with a smile to ET's Kevin Frazier on the set of BH90210 in Vancouver, Canada, last month. "We raised our kids together! Our kids hang out, and we were like, 'We just want to continue to work together! We want our kids to be able to come to set, so what can we do?'"

"We were like, '[Reboot] 90210? Hmm, I don't know. No one will ever do that!' And then we were like, 'Wait, what if we do it a different way? What if it wasn't a straight reboot?'" Spelling continued. "'What if we did an entire ensemble cast playing a heightened [and] fictitious version of themselves?' Everyone would be like, 'Is it real? Is it not real?' And then the show within the show -- coming back together as a family, as friends -- to do the reboot."

For more on BH90210, watch below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Jennie Garth Dishes on What Kissing Jason Priestley Is Like 25 Years Later on 'BH90210'

'BH90210' Premiere: All the References to Luke Perry on the '90210' Reunion Show

'BH90210': What's Real and What's Fake? Breaking Down the Truth About Your Favorite '90210' Stars!

Related Gallery