Ian Ziering says the Beverly Hills, 90210 revival will find the perfect way to honor the late Luke Perry.

ET's Kevin Frazier spoke with the actor at San Diego Comic-Con on Friday, where he reflected on his decades-long friendship with his former co-star and good friend, as well as shared how the reboot will pay tribute to Perry.

"That's very challenging. It's a personal thing," Ziering -- who was promoting his upcoming movie, Zombie Tidal Wave -- expressed. "We all were very close to him. Luke was a best friend to me, not just when we were on 90210 but even before that. I knew him from when we were doing soap operas in Los Angeles."

"So it continues to be challenging and it's always very difficult, but we will find a way to do it right," he added.

Perry died on March 4 shortly after suffering a massive stroke. He was 52. His former 90210 co-stars previously said that prior to his death, the actor expressed that he was very much interested in appearing in the much-talked-about 90210 reboot, even though his role on Riverdale prohibited him from participating in the project full time.

In May, a source close to the 90210 reboot production told ET that the cast was feeling nothing but "positive vibes" while filming, and wanted to make sure that Perry was properly honored.

"Everyone seems so incredibly excited to be working together again. There are really positive vibes and a certain appreciation by the whole cast to be reunited after Luke's passing," the source said at the time. "They all want to ensure Luke's memory lives on through the show. They are totally dedicated at this point to making the show its best."

The new BH90210 also includes Jennie Garth, Tori Spelling, Brian Austin Green, Jason Priestley, Shannen Doherty and Gabrielle Carteris. The stars will play heightened versions of themselves inspired by their real lives and their relationships with each other.

"We left ourselves vulnerable. We're going to dive into some of the personal issues that we, as a cast, have dealt with in our own lives," Ziering told ET about the storylines. "But it's not going to be on the nose, it'll be kind of on the cheek."

Aside from gearing up for the revival, Ziering is also excited to release his passion project, Zombie Tidal Wave. Set to premiere on SYFY on Aug. 17, the actor had been putting the film on hold while he was filming more Sharknado movies.

"I pitched this movie four years ago to SYFY and they greenlit it, but it took this many years to get into production because we kept shooting Sharknados," the actor shared. "It's epic!"

"There's thousands [of zombies!]," he added. "What's special is these are not your usual zombies. You can't kill my zombies. Cutting the head off, the mouth can still bite you. Chop the arm off, the hand can still strangle you. It's kind of like that."

For more on Ziering, watch below.

