San Diego Comic-Con is in full swing and Friday is jam-packed with some of the biggest names in TV, movies and more!

The casts and creative teams behind Game of Thrones, The Walking Dead, Veronica Mars, Legacies and more will be holding panels and Q&As for fans throughout the day. Avengers: Endgame writers Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely, and the Russo brothers, who directed the film, will also be holding discussions in Hall H, possibly teasing some upcoming projects and leftover tidbits from the conclusive Marvel epic.

ET will also have exclusive interviews with the casts of Veronica Mars, DC's Legends of Tomorrow, The Witcher, The 100, Legacies, The Rook, Stumptown, and more!

Follow along below for live updates on all the biggest interviews and panels and check out ET Live and ET's YouTube page for videos of all of our exclusive cast interviews. ET will also be broadcasting from Comic-Con on Friday! Check here for local listings.

Thursday's Comic-Con was already full of surprises, including an unexpected appearance by Tom Cruise, who dropped the trailer for Top Gun: Maverick! See more in the video below!

