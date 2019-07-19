Comic-Con 2019: Henry Cavill Says He's in Better Shape for 'The Witcher' Than Superman (Live Updates)
San Diego Comic-Con is in full swing and Friday is jam-packed with some of the biggest names in TV, movies and more!
The casts and creative teams behind Game of Thrones, The Walking Dead, Veronica Mars, Legacies and more will be holding panels and Q&As for fans throughout the day. Avengers: Endgame writers Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely, and the Russo brothers, who directed the film, will also be holding discussions in Hall H, possibly teasing some upcoming projects and leftover tidbits from the conclusive Marvel epic.
ET will also have exclusive interviews with the casts of Veronica Mars, DC's Legends of Tomorrow, The Witcher, The 100, Legacies, The Rook, Stumptown, and more!
Follow along below for live updates on all the biggest interviews and panels and check out ET Live and ET's YouTube page for videos of all of our exclusive cast interviews. ET will also be broadcasting from Comic-Con on Friday! Check here for local listings.
Henry Cavill Says He's in Better Shape for 'The Witcher' Than He Was for Superman11:05 AM:
Henry Cavill, Freya Allan, and Anya Chalotra joined ET's Keltie Knight to discuss their upcoming Netflix series, The Witcher, a fantasy-drama based on the book series of the same name by Andrzej Sapkowski.
Cavill said he got in the best shape of his life for his role as Geralt of Rivia, no small feat considering he's previously played the Man of Steel.
"Every time I get into shape for a movie or a TV show, it’s always trying to upgrade from the last one," revealed the actor, who said he "annoyed the living daylights" out of his agents to get an audition for the highly-anticipated part. "It’s all about the aesthetic."
Geralt's look was completed with his signature hair color and eyes aided by color contacts, which Cavill admitted he could only wear for three hours at a time.
"It was, 'I look really bad ass, but my eyes hurt a little bit,'" he quipped.
And while the cast was enjoying the "Comic-Con before the storm" ahead of their show's premiere, they were amazed to see fans already dressed up in their characters' looks from the teaser trailer.
"That’s pretty exciting," Chalotra said.
The Witcher premieres on Netflix later this year.
'Legends of Tomorrow's Brandon Routh Opens Up About Playing Superman Again10:30 AM:
The cast of DC's Legends of Tomorrow sat down with Leanne Aguilera to talk about the upcoming season and epic Crisis on Infinite Earths crossover -- including the breaking news that Brandon Routh will be reprising his role as Clark Kent/Superman in the multi-episode event, alongside Tyler Hoechlin, who plays the role on Supergirl.
"I am very grateful to have the opportunity to play four characters in the crossover," Routh marveled. "Coming back to play Superman and Clark, alongside Tyler, who’s done a fantastic job on Supergirl, to have two Supermen on screen at the same time I think will be a lot of fun. And also, [we’ll] have Atom and Ray Palmer around for some fun, too."
Routh, who played the heroic role in director Bryan Singer's 2006 film, Superman Returns, joked that he's "working on getting back into Superman [shape]" to play the part again. "You gotta be prepared for the photo shoot that might happen, and also to feel like the guy, inside."
He couldn't dish too much on the crossover, but the actor did admit that he's had "very specific talks about [the cape].”
"There’s a certain regality to it," he explained, prompting co-star Caity Lotz to jokingly demand, "I want a cape!"
Lotz was able to reveal, however, that after almost seven years in the CW's Arrow 'verse, her character, Sara Lance, is finally getting a super power!
"All these years...anytime my friends are like, 'Oh my god, you play a superhero on TV! What’s your power?' and I’m like 'Well…'" joked the actress, who unfortunately still had to keep mum on what exactly her power will be.
As for the upcoming season, the cast teased more of the same for the Legends' hilarious, meta-heavy antics -- which probably will include more Beebo!
And while Dominic Purcell admitted the cast first thought the adorable plushie god would be a "career stopper," they've learned to embrace him as a fan favorite.
"All of a sudden, it just took off, and basically Legends became this critical little darling, because we poke fun at ourselves," he explained. "That’s the genius of the show."
'Veronica Mars' Cast Opens Up About Getting the Family Back Together9:30 AM:
The cast of Veronica Mars was the first to join ET on Friday, opening up about the upcoming new season on Hulu -- which continues the adventures of the titular P.I., played by Kristen Bell.
"Everybody’s really excited, they know that Rob [Thomas], our creator, has evolved the show, so there’s definitely something new," Bell said of the upcoming new episodes. "You don’t have to have watched the original series to be a part of it. But to come and have this much hunger -- rather than just being a new show, and being like, 'Look at us! We also have a new show!' -- it was great that the fans were like, ready and waiting."
Bell and her on-screen dad, Enrico Colantoni, said that the moment that they really felt they were back was walking into the Mars investigations office -- "The office was identical" -- while for Percy Daggs III, who plays Veronica's best friend, Wallace, it was seeing Bell back in character.
"Seeing her on set. You know, [you see] everybody at the trailers...but when I got back on set, and Wallace was standing in front of Veronica, it was like, oh yeah, this is comfortable."
As for a new face in the cast, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, the actress said the cast "really is like a family."
"KB and I did The Good Place and House of Lies together, but I described it as going home to meet your boyfriend’s family," she said. "Like, you know your boyfriend likes you, but you just hope their family also likes you!"
Thursday's Comic-Con was already full of surprises, including an unexpected appearance by Tom Cruise, who dropped the trailer for Top Gun: Maverick! See more in the video below!
RELATED CONTENT:
Tom Cruise Makes Surprise Appearance at Comic-Con, Premieres First 'Top Gun: Maverick' Trailer
Comic-Con 2019: Watch All the New Trailers!
Comic-Con 2019: How to Watch All of ET's Coverage!
Related Gallery